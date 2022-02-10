SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - Former Congressman and Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, announced his support of legalizing sports betting in South Carolina Thursday.
Cunningham's office said his proposal would allow South Carolinians to bet on sports through mobile apps and at brick and mortar locations throughout the state.
Currently there are 30 states and Washington D.C. that feature live, legal sports betting markets.
“It is time to give South Carolinians the same freedom people in 30 other states enjoy and finally legalize sports betting,” said Cunningham in a news release. “This is about freedom and generating new revenue for our state to tackle our biggest challenges. All of our neighboring states have either legalized sports betting or they are taking steps to do so, and South Carolina once again finds itself at an economic disadvantage. I’m tired of letting North Carolina and Georgia reap the benefits of new industries because South Carolina politicians won’t get out of our way. Legalizing sports betting would allow our state to fix real problems and create good-paying jobs without raising a single cent in taxes.”
Cunningham says by opposing sports betting, Governor McMaster is making South Carolina less business-friendly and puts our state at a competitive disadvantage over our neighboring states.
We're told Cunningham estimates that South Carolina could generate at least $40 million dollars each year in new tax revenue by legalizing sports betting.
