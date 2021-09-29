CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Congressman and Democratic candidate for Governor of SC Joe Cunningham to speak at Clemson University on Thursday.
As part of Cunningham's campaign for governor college tour, organizers say the candidate will speak at the amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Organizers mentioned that masks will be required at this event.
