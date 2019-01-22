CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Abbeville County Schools said John C. Calhoun Elementary dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after officials smelled smoke inside the school.
Superintendent Betty Jo Hall said the school's fire alarm went off after an issue with an electrical transformer.
The school was evacuated and the fire marshal later deemed it safe to re-enter.
There was a residual smell of smoke in the building afterwards and officials made the call to dismiss early, Hall said.
The school district said all students and staff are safe.
