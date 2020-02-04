GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As a judge plans to begin considering evidence presented by two megachurches in their dispute over payments for a church campus in Greenville, the church's former leader and the current pastor issued statements Tuesday.
Redemption Church, led by Pastor Ron Carpenter, has alleged that Relentless Church, led by Pastor John Gray, has fallen behind on lease payments for the property Relentless currently occupies in Greenville.
In early January, Redemption filed paperwork aimed at evicting Relentless.
Gray has denied the accusations, and on January 31, the two churches were scheduled to take their argument to court.
On Jan. 27, however, the judge filed a form that acknowledged the matter is time sensitive - as it relates to leaseholds - and asked both parties to submit all of their evidence and affidavits by or before February 7.
Any additional response documents will then be presented by February 14, at the latest, and the judge will make a ruling thereafter.
Carpenter issued a statement Tuesday apologizing to Redemption's home city of Greenville for the negative publicity the legal drama has stirred up.
Carpenter also said his attorneys will be submitting over one-hundred pages which he claims show evidence of Relentless' payment issues.
Carpenter claims his church had been financially devastated and that after "attempts to rectify these matters privately and spiritually" failed, the church decided the best way forward was through legal action.
Carpenter's full statement can be found below:
I have chosen not to make any public statements and have depended on the legal process to facilitate the necessary. However, everything has a time. It is now time to share briefly my sentiments and the realities of the situation.
I want to start by apologizing to our hometown city of Greenville, its people, its church community, and its governing officials for the negative press that this has drawn to our city. We are deeply saddened at the way these recent legal events have played out in a public forum.
After many unsuccessful attempts to rectify these matters privately and spiritually, we had no confidence that the truth of the situation would be revealed except through the legal process. On February 7, 2020, we will submit to the court over a hundred pages of evidence of Relentless’s slow payments, non-payments, delinquencies, repossession notices, and pre-foreclosure notices related to their operations at the Greenville church campus.
This last year has been financially devastating to Redemption. We do not have the ability to continue to carry the responsibilities of both campuses in California and in South Carolina.
Relentless’s decisions have put us in a position that is not sustainable. Our desire is to simply have a chance to continue the Greenville ministry and save the properties from foreclosure.
It is regrettable that this has been communicated as something personal. Nothing could be further from the truth. Pastors John and Aventer were loved and chosen to carry on our legacy... our life’s work. We wish Pastors John and Aventer Gray, Relentless Church, and all of the wonderful people who are now benefiting from their leadership nothing but success.
We know that trust is earned, not given. We realize that a great deal of trust must be rebuilt, and we will work tirelessly to rebuild trust and relationships in this great city. We hope this can all be put behind us all very soon, so we can all go on with our lives in peace.
We will submit our evidence and abide by the court’s final ruling.
Pastor Ron Carpenter
Gray released a response statement a few hours later, stating that Carpenter "publicly handed over the keys to a building he could not legally transfer at the time because of Redemption’s outstanding debt." Gray said the Carpenters left with more than $13 million in unpaid debts."
Gray claims he agreed to a "hasty lease agreement" but maintains he "honored out original agreement" and "paid all bills pursuant" to it.
Gray's full statement is as follows:
As I’ve stated before, The Relentless Church, myself and my family did not come to Greenville to lease or
have a temporary establishment. We came to Greenville to make it home for both our ministry and family, as we were invited to be a part of the community.
Yet, Pastor Ron Carpenter publicly handed over the keys to a building he could not legally transfer at the time because of Redemption’s outstanding debt to the third-party entity that has a secured interest in the properties. However, Pastor Carpenter still left the city of Greenville and its people to pursue what he said was God’s call on his life. In that, he took the name of the Redemption Church, the core staff and tangible assets while also leaving a campus with over $13 million in debt, with over 10 entities paying to sustain the campus.
With hearts set on making Greenville our home, I was disappointed to learn that we could not have immediate transfer of the buildings. Instead, I agreed to a hasty lease agreement that we’ve still continued to satisfy. In being handed the keys to another man’s debt obligation, I still honored our original agreement. Therefore, Relentless, myself and our experienced legal team are confident that we have paid all bills pursuant to the lease agreement, and we are looking forward to sharing this information in court.
However, to Pastor Ron’s assertion that the Relentless campus is in danger of foreclosure, we categorically deny and vigorously refute these claims. The Relentless Church maintains documented
proof of every property payment made each month since our arrival. As such, there has never been a chance of any of these buildings being foreclosed on. To say so is not only inflammatory and disingenuous, it is also purposefully misleading and dishonest to members of our community.
Additionally, we have documented proof that I have attempted face-to-face reconciliation with Pastor Ron Carpenter a minimum of ten times regarding their shared disagreements. In these attempts at reconciliation, Pastor Carpenter refused to meet, with additional emails for meeting requests to Pastor Carpenter’s attorneys yielding no responses.
We eagerly await Friday’s court hearing, as we will give copious amounts of corroborating documentation that shows a consistent pattern of disinformation and obfuscation in an effort to hinder The Relentless Church’s ability to do what we are assigned to do: preach Jesus Christ and meet the needs of this city, this region, this nation and the world.
While we never ever wished for these proceedings to be public, we must and will defend the integrity of our church and its mission against the consistent, coordinated, unchristian methods utilized in these actions.
As a church, we’re proud to say that Relentless has been able to meet the needs of our staff and
accomplish with one campus what the previous church needed multiple campuses to do. We have been successful in spite of.
One day we will all face God. We are confident that our church, its pastors and our leadership will be able to do so with a clear conscience. We await our day in court.
Amid the lease dispute, Relentless has announced plans to move to a new location in Greenville but has not yet revealed where the church's new home will be.
The judge will make a ruling once all evidence has been presented and reviewed.
