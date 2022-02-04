GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Actor John Stamos of "Full House" fame joined the Beach Boys on their latest stop in the Greenville.
The Peace Center teased Stamos' appearance in a tweet posted on Friday, which was later confirmed by Stamos himself.
@#WORD I'm on the bus and on my way! Show was great last night, I'm expecting the same tonight. Time to forget the rough few years and come out and have some much needed, FUN FUN FUN! https://t.co/YzStJzVOXm— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) February 4, 2022
The actor occasionally plays shows with the acclaimed surf rock band, according to the tweet from the Peace Center.
