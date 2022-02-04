John Stamos

John Stamos arrives at the Delta Airlines' star-studded summer celebration on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

 Richard Shotwell

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Actor John Stamos of "Full House" fame joined the Beach Boys on their latest stop in the Greenville. 

The Peace Center teased Stamos' appearance in a tweet posted on Friday, which was later confirmed by Stamos himself. 

The actor occasionally plays shows with the acclaimed surf rock band, according to the tweet from the Peace Center. 

