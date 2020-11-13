AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson completed his opening round at the Masters with four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead. Dylan Frittelli made four straight birdies on the back nine to finish off his 65. They joined Paul Casey, who shot his 65 on Thursday. A rain delay kept the first round from finishing. With limited daylight in November, the second round won't finish until Saturday. The scoring has never been lower. There were 53 rounds under par and 24 rounds in the 60s. Both were Masters records for any round.
