ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office, along with Homeland Security and the Anderson Police Department, announced that a joint investigation into drug trafficking led to an arrest - and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs.
According to deputies, the investigation concluded on September 10 with the arrest of James C. Rowland. Investigators say he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin after they located a total of 21 lbs. of meth and nearly 5 lbs. of heroin.
Deputies say the drugs were found in separate locations, with 12 lbs. of the meth being discovered in the county's jurisdiction while the rest was seized within city limits.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says it extends its "great thanks for both the Anderson City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their hard work and dedication to making the Anderson area a safer place."
MORE NEWS:
Greenville police detective, Homeland Security officer honored at annual Russ Sorrow award luncheon
Asheville Humane Society to host PIG-apalooza adoption event this weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.