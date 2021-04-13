Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County say a drug trafficker will spend the next 13 years in federal prison after a joint investigation led to a major drug and gun seizure.
Investigators with the Rutherford County Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the ATF and DEA conducted a joint investigation into trafficking methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
Deputies say the investigation began in the beginning of 2020 and investigators quickly identified Randall Eugen Patrick as a supplier of methamphetamine in Rutherford County.
During the course of the investigation, investigators learned Patrick was traveling near Atlanta, GA picking up kilograms of methamphetamine. Patrick was caught with over four kilograms of methamphetamine and over $40,000 in cash along with several firearms.
Patrick was indicted in Western District of North Carolina Federal Court and will serve 156 months in federal prison.
