In this combination photo, Angelina Jolie, left, arrives at the European Premiere of "Maleficent Mistress of Evil" in central London on Oct. 9, 2019, and Brad Pitt poses in the press room at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. A California appeals court on Friday, July 23, 2021, disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in their divorce case, handing Jolie a major victory. The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt's attorneys. The decision means that the custody fight over the couple's five minor children, which was nearing an end, could be starting over. (AP Photo)