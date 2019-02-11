(FOX Carolina) -- The iconic Jolly Green Giant announced that he is looking for love this Valentine's Day, PR representatives said in a press release.
He has created his first ever online dating profile on FarmersOnly.com in search of someone who will love him as much as he loves his greens.
Some highlights from The Jolly Green Giant’s dating profile include:
- Education: Harvest Business School
- Body Type: Like Lettuce, he’s shredded
- Employment: Chief Vegetable Officer
"The first thing you might notice about me is my height," The Green Giant notes in his profile. "I'm pretty tall, but as a Minnesota country boy, I'm very down to earth." He goes on to confess that he is looking for a relationship to put down some roots, before sharing his latest career field – Chief Vegetable Officer.
Those interested in finding love for themselves on Valentine’s Day can receive a free week premium membership on FarmersOnly with code ‘GreenGiant’ on February 14.
More on his profile here: https://www.farmersonly.com/greengiant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.