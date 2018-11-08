JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot near his car in Jonesville Thursday evening.
Jonesville PD says the man was shot around 8:30 p.m. near Harlem Street. He was able to get out his car and ran somewhere else.
Police go on to say they believe the victim, who was with two others in his car, got out of the car to meet with someone and, during the meeting, was shot.
Police say the two witnesses originally told them the victim was shot in the car, but officers say they couldn't find blood in the car to confirm that. They did, however, find a shell casing that matched the victim's wound at the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
