GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As the Wade Hampton High School community prepares to say goodbye to a senior killed in a car crash, the situation is even harder for one student.

"It doesn't feel real still. It's still kind of tough,” said Jack Gerwig.

Gerwig said Josh Burgess was his best friend.

Burgess was killed when police said a man driving a stolen car slammed into Burgess’ car on Wade Hampton Boulevard on December 5.

"He was at a stoplight just minding his own business and then out of nowhere, for no reason at all, he was taken and that makes me so mad,” Gerwig said.

Gerwig said others were reaching out to him shortly after the crash, when rumors began to swirl.

"All of my friends were asking me if Josh was okay. They were messaging me and stuff. I didn't know yet and that was really tough. At first I was hoping he was going to be okay. Then my mom talked to his parents and they told me he didn't make it. It was just unreal."

Now, Gerwig is left with questions to which there are no easy answers.

"Why? Why would you take somebody that was loved by so many people? Somebody that had a great, bright future. Why would you do that?"

As anger and unanswered questions continue to swirl, Gerwig said the hardest part is coming to terms with the loss of a best friend.

"It's very eerie and tough. It seems like I should see him in the hallway, but he's not there anymore."

Burgess will be laid to rest on Saturday, Dec. 15.

