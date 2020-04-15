LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) Jostens, which typically produces items for students like letter jackets and graduation gowns, says they're adjusting their production to join the fight against the coronavirus.
Jostens says 8,500 non-surgical cloth face masks are being produced each week at their plant in Laurens, South Carolina alone. Typically, the Laurens plant is utilized for creating NEFF letter jackets.
The company says they're in the process of creating Level I Disposable Medical Gowns at their Mexico facility. They hope to produce 120,000 gowns per month when everything is up and running.
To learn more about Jostens and their contributions in the fight against coronavirus, click here.
