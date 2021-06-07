BANGKOK (AP) — Three journalists from military-ruled Myanmar who were convicted of illegal entry after they fled to Thailand have been sent to a third country where they are safe. The three staff members of the Democratic Voice of Burma, also known as DVB, were arrested in northern Thailand along with two other people described as Myanmar activists. All five received suspended jail sentences on May 28, and recently were sent to a third country that DVD would not name because their case remains a sensitive matter. There had been fears for their safety had they been handed over to Myanmar's junta, which seized power in February and has tried to silence critical media.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.