ASHEVILLE, NC (AP/ FOX Carolina) – A federal judge has accepted the plea deal for former Buncombe County Manager Mandy Stone.
According to the plea agreement, filed by the US Attorney’s office on Dec. 21, 2018, Stone faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Stone is the third former Buncombe County official to plead guilty in the case.
Stone admitted to conspiring with former Buncombe County employees Jon Creighton and Michael Greene, who previously pleaded guilty, according to the Associated Press. Wanda Greene, Michael Greene's mother, was also indicted in the case but has not pleaded guilty in the case.
Prosecutors said they conspired to accept gifts and bribes from a Georgia-based contractor, who has not been charged.
Stone will be sentenced at a later date.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.