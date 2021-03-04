HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) District Attorney Greg Newman announced on Thursday that the judge in the case against Phillip Michael Stroupe has agreed to allow Stroupe to represent himself as he goes on trial for Murder, Kidnapping and Robbery.
Stroupe, who was accused in the killing of 68-year-old Thomas Andrew Bryson in 2017, told the judge in a hearing on Wednesday that he wanted to fire his two lawyers and represent himself.
Newman said the judge found that Stroupe was competent to make this decision, and that he understands the nature and potential consequences of the criminal charges he is facing.
Stroupe told the judge he will be ready to begin trial in July.
Newman said that barring any further delays due to the pandemic, that trial is slated to start on July 12.
Stroupe is accused of killing Bryson near the victim’s Mills River home on July 26, 2017 while Stroupe was on the run from deputies in Transylvania County. Stroupe was captured the next day after a police chase in McDowell County where authorities said the suspect was driving Bryson’s vehicle.
PREVIOUSLY - DA announces removal of lead counsel for Phillip Stroupe, accused of kidnapping and killing man; trial further postponed
