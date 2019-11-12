Hartwell, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Clerk of Court on Tuesday said a superior court judge issued a consent order to grant bond for all but one of the suspects in the racketeering investigation, which include Hart County Commissioner R.C. Oglesby and several of his relatives.
Oglesby and eight other suspects were taken into custody on Nov. 7.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says Oglesby was under investigation for six months by the GBI, Hartwell Police Department, and U.S. Department of Agriculture for charges under the RICO Act.
According to the sheriff's office, Oglesby and his son, Steven, were being investigated for paying pennies on the dollar for EBT cards and then using those cards to buy food supplies for their businesses.
We're told in addition to the racketeering charges, additional drug charges may be forthcoming after a Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office discovered cocaine and marijuana in addition the EBT card fraud.
Deputies said they also served warrants Thursday to search the homes of both R.C. and Steven Oglesby, the R&D Car wash, and Tenneco Auto Services.
The GBI released the following lists of suspects arrested and their charges:
- R.C. Oglesby, 65 years old (10 counts of Shoplifting, 2 counts of Racketeering)
- Steven Oglesby, 41 years old (3 counts of Racketeering)
- Amy Oglesby, 38 years old (10 counts of Racketeering)
- Dasia Oglesby, 21 years old (1 count of Racketeering)
- Yolanda Monique Oglesby, 28 years old (1 count of Racketeering)
- Tyquisha Oglesby, (1 count Willful obstruction of law enforcement)
- Nelson Blackwell, Sr. (1 count of Racketeering)
- Thomas Strange (2 counts of Racketeering)
- Debra Craig (1 count of Possession and use of drug related objects)
GBI agents said additional charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
SUSPECT AN ELECTED OFFICIAL
According to the Hart County Georgia website, Oglesby was first elected as County Commissioner in 1989.
Commissioner Oglesby is also pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, according to the county website. Oglesby asked about being able to make a phone call to someone from the church about this situation ahead of church this weekend.
Hart County Attorney Walter Gordon said Commissioner Oglesby's charges do not appear to involve county property or county taxpayer, only his personal business.
If indictments follow, Gordon said the governor will appoint a commission to determine if Oglesby should be suspended from office.
BOND GRANTED
Hart County's Clerk of Court confirmed Tuesday the judge issued a consent order that gives bond to the racketeering investigation suspects.
Of the nine suspects, only two, Debra Craig and Tyquisha Oglesby, weregranted bond during their initial court appearance last week because theircharges were not directly related to the racketeering case.
Seven others were granted bond on Tuesday.
The suspects and their bond amounts are listed below.
- R.C. Oglesby, 65 years old (10 counts of Shoplifting, 2 counts of Racketeering) - $50,000 bond
- Steven Oglesby, 41 years old (3 counts of Racketeering) - $50,000 bond
- Amy Oglesby, 38 years old (10 counts of Racketeering) - $25,000 bond
- Dasia Oglesby, 21 years old (1 count of Racketeering) - $25,000
- Yolanda Monique Oglesby, 28 years old (1 count of Racketeering) - $25,000 bond
- Tyquisha Oglesby, (1 count Willful obstruction of law enforcement) - released on Nov. 8 on a $1,500 bond
- Nelson Blackwell, Sr. (1 count of Racketeering) - $25,000 bond
- Thomas Strange (2 counts of Racketeering) He was booked into jail over the weekend and was not part of the initial consent order. No word on when his bond will be granted
- Debra Craig (1 count of Possession and use of drug related objects) - released Sunday on a $1000 bond, got out Sunday
