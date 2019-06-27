GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Circuit Judge Thomas Cooper Jr. both granted and denied some parts of a defense attorney’s motions to quash indictments against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.
Judge Cooper heard the motions during a hearing on June 17 in Laurens County.
The judge signed a written ruling on the motions on June 20.
Thomas denied the attorney C. Rauch Wise’s motion to quash the superseding indictment filed by the state on March 19 charging Lewis with obstruction of justice.
The judge did approve the motion to quash one count of a six-count superseding indictment accusing Lewis of misconduct of a public officer, which was filed by the state on March 19. The motion to quash the remaining five counts against Lewis was denied.
The judge also approved a motion to quash one count in another six-count superseding indictment, also filed on March 19, accusing Lewis of misconduct in office. However, the other five counts in the indictment were upheld.
Cooper stated both counts he ruled to quash were “duplicitous” of the indictment charging Lewis with obstruction of justice, which was upheld.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett released a statement Thursday stating his office was still working towards starting the trial in October.
Here is Brackett's full statement:
"We are in receipt of Judge G. Thomas Cooper’s order resolving the motions to quash filed by defense counsel in the pending case against William Lewis. While the order quashes two of the pending counts against Mr. Lewis, all other charges remain pending. We will continue to work towards resolution of this matter in October and have no further comment at this time.
It is important to remember that indictments are merely allegations and Mr. Lewis is presumed innocent until his guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."
MORE DETAILS-
Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis faced judge during hearing regarding misconduct indictments
No decision made concerning suspended Greenville Co. sheriff Will Lewis' attorney's motion to quash indictments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.