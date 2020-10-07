GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina absentee ballots with incomplete witness information remain in limbo after a federal judge said he needed more time to issue a ruling on a tangle of lawsuits.
U.S. District Judge William Osteen heard oral arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit over how mail-in ballots will be processed.
A key issue is how state and local elections board should implement a state law requiring absentee voters to have an adult witness their ballot and provide full information on the witness.
Osteen criticized a method that would allow voters to submit an affidavit instead of submitting a new ballot from scratch. But he said he'd issue a written ruling at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.