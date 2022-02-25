TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have located the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an Upstate man in the hospital.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on February 18, 2022.
According to troopers, the victim was riding a Harley Davidson Trike along West Lee Road in Taylors when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle. The victim was later identified as Mark Dodd, known locally as "Wolf." According to troopers, Dodd was thrown from his trike and suffered severe head injuries during the crash.
Troopers says the driver, Roger Dale Alexander, turned himself in at 4 p.m. and was charged with one count of leaving the scene involving bodily injury.
Alexander allegedly fled the scene and left him behind. Dodd was rushed to the hospital. His family told FOX Carolina he received life-threatening injuries.
Alexander appeared before a judge on Friday, Feb. 25 for a bond hearing where his bond was denied.
