LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A judge in Laurens County on Monday denied bond for the man accused in a hit-and-run accident that killed a baby girl and injured two other people on Sunday in Laurens County.
We've now learned that 17-month-old Ayvah Samuel was killed in that accident. We spoke to Ayvah's mother Kenyetta Samuel and Captain J.T. Morf with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
"I just hate that this happened to my baby," Kenyetta said. "Please y'all, just please, spend as much time with your family as possible and just learn to forgive and love people."
South Carolina Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Adrian Daniel Brown was driving a 1966 Dodge pickup west on Bellview Church Road around 6 p.m. It was at this time troopers say Brown struck three pedestrians. All three pedestrians were taken to Laurens Hospital via EMS, but Ayvah passed away after being transported.
Kenyetta said Ayvah was the youngest of seven.
"She was very loving and she was just full of joy," Kenyetta said. "Every day I walk in the house she would always run and say, 'Momma.' Any time her dad walks in the house she would run up to us."
Brown was charged with leaving the scene of a death, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury, and for driving under suspension.
The other two pedestrians who were injured included a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old juvenile, who is Kenyetta's son.
Kenyetta got a chance to address Brown when he went before a judge Monday afternoon.
The judge denied bond for the suspect.
