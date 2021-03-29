ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the city of Asheville said the removal of the Vance Monument can proceed following a March 29 ruling by a Buncombe County Superior Court Judge - who denied a motion calling for a temporary restraining order to prevent workers from bringing down the obelisk.
The Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops Inc. recently filed a lawsuit challenging the city's order to take down the 75-foot obelisk on Pack Square, which the City Council authorized with a vote on March 23.
The lawsuit alleged that the City of Asheville is in breach of contract after a 2015 signed agreement between Asheville and the 26th N.C. to restore the monument for which the group raised $138,447.
A spokesperson for the city said city attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is pending before the court.
Asheville can now proceed with the contracts for removal, "which include removal of the scaffolding, demolition of the monument this spring/summer and installation of landscaping in its place while the City conducts a community visioning process to consider what might go in its place," according to a news release.
