Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A judge with the Seventh Judicial Circuit of South Carolina has denied the preliminary injunction of a local restaurant suing Governor Henry McMaster over his executive orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ike's Korner Grill filed lawsuit against the state of South Carolina and Governor Henry McMaster in September. The owners of the restaurant claimed that some of the governor's executive orders and state of emergency declarations violated the state's constitution.
A Spartanburg County judge in the Court of Common Pleas disagreed.
The lawsuit submitted by Ike's Korner Grill argues that the mask order and other limitations on restaurants are “unconstitutional violations of the separation of powers requirement in the S.C. Constitution and a violation of the statutorily imposed limits on the duration of the Governor’s emergency powers.”
Attorney's for Ike's owner Neil Rodgers filed a motion for the restaurant to receive a temporary injunction or restraining order against those executive orders called into question.
On Tuesday, November 10, the case went before Judge Mark Hayes, II in the Seventh Judicial Circuit of South Carolina.
Judge Hayes denied the injunction citing a multitude of reasons including the plaintiffs could not show irreparable harm and that the Governor's executive orders are lawful.
According to the court, South Carolina's State Constitution gives power to the General Assembly to, "exercise discretion as to what the law will be." The judge went on to say that the General Assembly has given the Governor certain powers during the times of emergency but maintained a check on this power by imposing a temporal limitation and requiring their consent for an emergency that exceeded 15 days.
As a result, the court ruled the Governor's actions are legal to engage in policymaking because he has been authorized to do so by the General Assembly, with restrictions that they can override.
For this reason the judge ruled separation of powers has been maintained and that Governor McMaster has acted legally in making his executive orders. The judge denied the plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction against the Governor and the state.
The full 38 page order can be read below:
Previously: Spartanburg restaurant files lawsuit against state, governor over executive orders, mandates
