NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis's ruling invalidates Wolf's suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation.
Wolf effectively suspended the program in July, a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's efforts to end it.
Garaufis wrote Saturday that DHS failed to follow an order of succession established when then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019.
DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.
