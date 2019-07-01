SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Simpsonville said a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city, Mayor Janice Curtis and Adam Randolph by a former city council member.
A city spokesman said Judge Robin B. Stilwell granted the defendants’ motion for summary judgment.
“The place to resolve these disputes is in the Council Chambers, not years later in a courtroom,” Judge Stilwell wrote in the order.
Sylvia Lockaby filed the lawsuit after she was kicked out of a Simpsonville City Council meeting in February of 2016. Her lawsuit claimed she was restrained and confined without legal justification and in violation of her right to free speech.
“The City will always encourage robust debate during Council meetings,” Mayor Janice Curtis said in a news release. “However, we will also expect civility, proper decorum and order from everyone.”
