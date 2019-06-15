GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed a teen has died after a a two-car accident on US-25 near Portsmouth Drive around 6:25 p.m. on Monday.
The coroner said Abby Belle Allen, 18, died at the scene.
“She was the best daughter sister and aunt that anyone could have asked for," said Katy Allen, Abby's sister, on Tuesday. "She was the funniest most amazing person you would have ever met.”
The vehicle Allen was was riding in lost control, hit a utility pole, a tree, and a sign, according to troopers.
Two other people were in the vehicle and were transported to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries, officials say.
Troopers are now charging the driver of the vehicle, Tyler Wellwood, with reckless homicide. He went through bond court on Saturday, June 15.
Wellwood was granted a $100,000 bond.
Abby's family members spoke at the bond court, but Wellwood refused to comment.
REMEMBERING ABBY
A vigil was held for Abby on June 14. Loved ones wrote messages on balloons and released them into the sky. Those who attended say they want to speak up more about the collision and want to make sure nobody has to face this again.
A GoFundMe for Abby has since been set up.
