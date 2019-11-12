LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis was not present in the courtroom Tuesday when the judge set a bond for the convicted lawman, who was sentenced to a year in prison a little more than two weeks earlier.
On Nov. 8, Judge Thomas Cooper set the appeal bond hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at noon in Laurens County, according to the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Cooper is the same judge who on Oct. 25 sentenced Lewis to serve a year in prison after Lewis was found guilty of misconduct.
Nov. 8 also marked two weeks since Lewis began his stay behind bars. After being processed in South Carolina's Department of Corrections, officials said Lewis was sent to a prison in North Carolina due to safety concerns.
Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, said he filed the one-page document requesting an appeal bond on October 28.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who prosecuted Lewis in his trial, also filed a response to Wise's motion for appeal.
The document was signed on Nov. 5 and also filed in Greenville County on Nov. 8.
In his response, Brackett argues there is no entitlement to bond on appeal. He also state's Lewis' request for bond should be denied due to the nature of the crime, which "strikes at the core of the public trust."
The hearing got underway shortly after noon on Tuesday in Laurens with Judge Cooper presiding.
Lewis was not in court but his wife, Amy, was in the gallery.
The judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Lewis. Lewis must also surrender his passport, stay in South Carolina, and make no contact with Savanah Nabors while he is on bond.
"I cannot find, based on the trial, testimony and his actions during trial, that he is a danger to the community," Judge Cooper said. "I cannot find that he is a flight risk."
Both Cooper and Brackett agreed that had the motion been denied, Lewis would have served out his one year sentence before the case could ever be heard.
Lewis' attorney agreed. "If granted bond, Mr. Lewis can always give one year to the state of South Carolina. If denied bond, the state can never give him back that one year."
Wise also says Lewis will be brought back to Greenville County from North Carolina by corrections. A judge will sign paperwork for his release at a county courthouse.
Activist Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, said after the hearing he felt there were "two faces of justice in South Carolina." Below is his full statement:
"We watched this judge do something that is rarely seen in the state of South Carolina, this is especially true with the black community. We watched this Judge allow convicted former Greenville Co Sheriff Will Lewis to go home after being convicted at the conclusion of a jury trial; and now the same Judge is allowing him to leave prison on an appeal bond. This Judge’s actions has solidified our belief that there are two justice systems for South Carolina “One for the privilege and one for the disadvantage”. If this is the standard, then we would respectfully ask that it be applied equally."
