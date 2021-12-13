COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A judge granted bond Monday for Alex Murdaugh for the State Grand Jury charges he faces.
A judge set bond at $7 million during a virtual hearing in Columbia.
Murdaugh would also be placed on house arrest, would face random drug testing and substance and mental health counseling if the bond is paid.
The hearing comes after Murdaugh was already facing five indictments totaling 27 charges from November. Murdaugh was then hit with seven new indictments Friday, Dec. 10 that totaled 27 new charges from a State Grand Jury.
The charges range from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crimes, money laundering and forgery.
Dick Harpootlian, the attorney for Murdaugh, tried to get the bond amount lowered because he claimed Murdaugh essentially had no money to pay the $7 million bond.
However, the judge decided not to lower the bond amount but would reconsider lowering the among to $6.2 million in the future.
Harpootlian also read a statement form Murdaugh where he confessed to taking $4.3 million from the family of his longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, which was supposed to go to the family in a wrongful death case.
Satterfield died after she allegedly slipped and fell at the Murdaugh home in 2018.
