GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Tuesday, a judge in Greenville County heard defense motions from suspended sheriff Will Lewis' attorney ahead of his scheduled trial.
Lewis was indicted for misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.
Lewis is being defended by attorney Rauch Wise.
At Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution argued that, regardless of where Lewis' crimes were committed, his conduct violated the trust of the public in Greenville.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett said the trial will begin on October 21.
