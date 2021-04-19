MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd says recent comments by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters are “abhorrent” and says they could lead to a verdict being appealed and overturned. The California Democrat had joined protesters on Saturday and pressed for protests to escalate if Derek Chauvin was not found guilty on murder charges. But Judge Peter Cahill showed frustration with the rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations. Chauvin’s defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters’ comments. Cahill denied the motion.
Judge in Chauvin trial calls Waters' comments 'abhorrent'
