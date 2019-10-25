GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is headed to prison.
The judge issued the sentence shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, ordering Lewis to spend a year behind bars.
Convicted for misconduct
On Thursday, the defense rested its case and following closing arguments, the jury went into deliberation shortly after 5 p.m. Five and a half hours later, the jury returned a guilty verdict on one of the two charges Lewis was facing.
The jury reached a verdict of guilty on the charge of statutory misconduct of a public officer but found Lewis not guilty of misconduct in office.
The judge said Lewis faces up to year in prison for the crime. The sentencing hearing began at 10 a.m. Friday.
Sentencing hearing
Before the judge issued a sentence, a deputy from the sheriff's office, Master Deputy Laura Jones, was the first to speak, telling the judge that the past two years have been very stressful for the sheriff's office.
Jones said many great deputies lost their positions or had to leave under Lewis' short tenure as sheriff.
“Our deputies constantly put our lives on the line and is truly a disgrace that we’ve had to have this turmoil on top of what we deal with on a daily basis." Jones told the judge.
She concluded by hoping the outcome of this case can "help restore the stability and integrity" of the agency.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett spoke next. He pointed out that SLED spent more than $150,000 investigating the case.
He also spoke about Savanah Nabors, who he says was not only a victim of Lewis but was abused and manipulated.
"She has suffered personally, tremendously," Brackett said.
Of Lewis, Brackett said, “He placed himself in a position to abuse other people and then went about it spectacularly.”
Brackett told the judge the court must let the people of South Carolina know that their public officials will be held accountable.
"The people in South Carolina need to know this kind of corruption won't slide."
Lewis' attorney, Rauch Wise, spoke about spending the night with Lewis after the conviction. He said they stayed up late talking about life and religion.
The lawyer said he wanted to give Lewis' wife, Amy, the man she married back.
Wise called for leniency, asking for a sentence of "probation or community service."
Amy Lewis also spoke to the judge. She said Lewis has never shown her anything other than the highest respect. She said she watched Lewis transform before her eyes when he became sheriff.
Amy Lewis said she didn't recognize the man she heard in the recordings from those two months in 2017.
Amy called Lewis her "rescuer" and the "love of my life." She told the court that God was using the couple to "teach forgiveness."
Will Lewis also spoke to the judge when his wife was finished.
“Your honor, I don’t have the words outside of sheer remorsefulness. I am truly sorry for what I have done that led me to this position.”
He told the judge he put his faith in things other than God, which led to his downfall.
"God doesn't fail. I'm just now starting to realize that. But everything else does," Lewis said.
He closed by saying, "I am scared if I go to jail, I won’t be able to continue to rebuild with my family.”
The sentence
Next, the judge began addressing Lewis. He said he had never tried a case like this before.
"I do think, in my mind, the money is not important, it was the dedication you owed the citizens of this county, which cannot be repaid.
The judge sentenced Lewis to the maximum penalty for the crime: one year in the South Carolina prison system.
Headed to prison
SLED took Lewis from the courthouse in the back of a law enforcement vehicle.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Lewis will first go to Kirkland Correctional's Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.
Inmates there go through processing, medical, and mental exams.
The SCOT said they will take every precaution to ensure Lewis' safety, as they do with all inmates.
Post-trial reactions
Savanah Nabors said no amount of prison time "would be enough to undo what he did."
"It's a relief," Nabors said, "but it's more important that he will never be in this position of power again."
She said she feels she can now move forward in her life.
Amy Lewis, the convict's wife, said she was disappointed in the sentence.
Solicitor Brackett said he was happy with the outcome of the trial and the sentence.
Lewis' attorney, Rauch Wise, however, was not pleased and spoke about the appeals process. He said it's possible Lewis can get out of jail on an appeals bond once the appeal is filed.
Wise said the appeals process could take up to two years.
(1) comment
that should keep his dumb@ss from being in law enforcement ever again .
