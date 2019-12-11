SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The two men who did not cremate a woman’s body and kept her corpse in a storage room for more than three years in a Spartanburg County funeral home were sentenced to probation after pleading in the case according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.
The body of Mary Alice Pitt Moore was discovered last year at the Family First Funeral Home on Chesnee Highway.
A former employee sent a tip to investigators, who then made the shocking discovery.
The funeral home owners, Roderick Cummings and Lawrence Meadows, were indicted on charges of desecration of human remains.
Investigators said the me men failed to properly handle Moore’s remains after her family was unable to fully pay for the funeral costs.
Meadows pleaded no contest and Cummings pleaded guilty, the attorney general confirmed on Wednesday. The judge sentenced them both to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
A spokesman for the attorney genera's office said a plea of
no contest has the same ramifications as a guilty plea, bit the defendant is only admitting that the State has enough evidence to prove him guilty without actually admitting guilt.
The attorney general’s office did not make a recommendation about the men’s sentences.
PREVIOUSLY - 2 indicted after woman's decomposed body was found at funeral home more than 3 years after her death
