Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - A teenage girl has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash claimed another teen's life along Latimer Mill Road near Honea Path, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol
According to troopers, the accident happened around 2:51 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Prospect Bridge Road.
The Highway Patrol says 17-year-old Savannah Hutchinson was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death.
According to troopers, Hutchinson and two passengers were traveling west on Latimer Mill Road when their vehicle crossed over the center line, continuing down an embankment, overturning.
Troopers say none of the occupants in the car were seatbelted and one of the passengers, now identified by the coroner's office as 18-year-old Dayton Gayle Sellers, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died on scene as a result of her injuries.
Hutchinson and the other passenger both suffered injuries and were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The other victim, Kayla Cooley, was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Hutchinson went before a a judge in a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The judge set bond at $15,000 and ordered Hutchinson to avoid driving and to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor while she is on bond.
