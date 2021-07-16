HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has approved a request by a group of states to end an Obama-era program that shielded young immigrants from deportation. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled Friday in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that had sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people. The ruling halts new approvals, but those already enrolled will keep their protections for now. The states argued DACA was unconstitutional. Supporters of DACA had argued the states lacked the standing to sue.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.