SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle judge has ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home. The judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, driving under the influence and two other offenses. He declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman a “pillar of the community” and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest. Police said he crashed his car and tried to break in to his in-laws' home Wednesday.
