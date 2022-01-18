FILE - Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused the prominent South Carolina attorney of stealing more than $6.2 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)