COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh requested a lower bond and was denied by Judge Alison Lee following a hearing on Monday, Jan. 10
Creighton Waters, Esq. was present at the hearing on behalf of the state of South Carolina and Richard Harpoolitan, Esq. and James Griffin on behalf of Murdaugh. Attorneys Eric Bland, Esq., and Justin Bamberg, Esq. appeared on behalf of the victims.
According to the order, testimony was presented by John T. Lay. Esq., one of the receivers appointed by Honorable Daniel Hall to manage the financial accounts and property of Murdaugh.
The court found Murdaugh's current bond as reasonable to assure his appearance in county as the remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and the community.
