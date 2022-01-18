Mother And Son Killed

FILE - Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused the prominent South Carolina attorney of stealing more than $6.2 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

 Mic Smith

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh requested a lower bond and was denied by Judge Alison Lee following a hearing on Monday, Jan. 10

Creighton Waters, Esq. was present at the hearing on behalf of the state of South Carolina and Richard Harpoolitan, Esq. and James Griffin on behalf of Murdaugh. Attorneys Eric Bland, Esq., and Justin Bamberg, Esq. appeared on behalf of the victims.

According to the order, testimony was presented by John T. Lay. Esq., one of the receivers appointed by Honorable Daniel Hall to manage the financial accounts and property of Murdaugh.

The court found Murdaugh's current bond as reasonable to assure his appearance in county as the remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and the community.

