Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The judge has sent the trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis to the jury for deliberations Thursday evening.
The fourth day of the trial began with Lewis on the stand.
Lewis took the stand in his defense on Wednesday afternoon following a lunch break from the court. He was on the stand for almost three hours before the judge dismissed the jury for the day.
Lewis testified that he and Savanah Nabors had a consensual sexual encounter while on their trip to Charlotte as part of a meeting to discuss the budget for the sheriff's office.
The state's cross-examination began Wednesday and continued into Thursday's hearing.
More questions about Charlotte
The prosecution continued an intense line of questioning on Thursday morning, introducing receipts from the Charlotte budget meeting trip as evidence and asking more questions about that trip and Lewis' intentions with Nabors on the trip.
Again, Lewis said he did not introduce the idea of an out-of-town budget meeting.
Prosecutors also asked Lewis about discussing his marital issues with Nabors and whether he felt it was inappropriate. He said they were friends and he didn't feel there was an issue. He denied making some of the statement about his marital status that Nabors testified about.
Lewis also testified that he did not remember sending Nabors a text message at 3 a.m. the second night of the trip and introduced that she had access to his phone from her iPad.
Questions about a potential Nabors' replacement
The prosecution also asked Lewis about Sydney Salati, who the prosecution said was considered as Nabors' replacement when she left.
Lewis claims he did not recall Salati's name or reaching out to her about that position.
The prosecution showed Salati was a contact in Lewis' phone.
He eventually stated that Salati was the daughter of a SLED agent who raided his house and laughed when she said she may have been a vendor for the sheriff's office.
Lewis laughed when he asked the prosecution, "This is who you got?"
The suspended sheriff maintained he did not remember offering Salati the job.
After learning she was mentioned in Salati offered this statement to FOX Carolina in response to her dealings with Lewis:
"We met at the SC sheriff association meeting. After meeting, he brought up me working for him as a personal assistant. He asked me to drive to Greenville to discuss further. Something felt off in our conversations following. I decided it was best for me not to pursue."
When Lewis' testimony concluded, the state called a reply witness who was familiar with Salati. They were family friends. He testified Lewis contacted him in March or April of 2017 at the SLED office and asked him to mention that Lewis was interested in hiring Salati.
The witness said Lewis mentioned that Salati's salary would be around $80,000 per year.
Questions about sexual harassment
The prosecution also asked Lewis about sexual harassment and having to discipline a deputy for sexual harassment.
During the questioning, the solicitor asked Lewis if he felt he had sexually harassed neighbors.
"I'm taking about all of this the point of what happened in Charlotte all the way through the end where your trying to get her to Reno to have sex with you," the solicitor said. "You created a hostile work environment for Savanah Nabors where she had to work , she was always afraid that the fact you would be making some move to advanced the relationship she did not want to have."
Lewis replied, "I do not think it was a hostile work environment i do believe in fact it was a violation of the sexual harassment policy though."
On redirected, Lewis' attorney, Rauch Wise, asked him about the harassment incident, and he said it involved a deputy sending an explicit photo to a female deputy. The female deputy then reported that to a supervisor.
When Rauch asked him if that was unwanted by the female deputy, Lewis said, yes it was unwanted. When asked about his sexual encounter with Nabors, Lewis said it "was wanted."
Motions about the language of the charges
After the jury was released for lunch the attorneys remained in the court room to introduce motions regarding changing the language in the charges against Lewis.
Both sides had to reach an agreement must agree on the language of the charges against Lewis before the case can go to the jury.
Closing Arguments
Closing arguments began just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Solicitor Kevin Bracket called Lewis a "selfish, self-centered" man who had a moral failing in his affair, but he argued the "moral failing is also misconduct in office because he used his position as sheriff and the money given to him to do it."
He pointed out that Savanah Nabors was hired in with no enforcement experience and making more money than another secretary who had served under three sheriffs before Lewis. He said Nabors also got a brand new company car while deputies were riding around with vehicles with hundreds of thousands of miles on them.
Bracket argued that when morality of the sheriff diminishes in the public eye, it impacts every deputy as well.
Bracket made arguments that Nabors was being groomed from the point she was hired until the Charlotte trip via a hefty salary and special perks that other people in her position did not receive. Brackett said that existing funds had to be re-allocated for Nabors, possibly two law enforcement positions.
He also argued that the GCSO worker who knew the most about budget and had held her position for more than 30 years should have been included in a budget meeting, but was not invited to Charlotte.
"They could have just turned their phones off instead of going to Charlotte," Brackett said of the out-of-town meeting, arguing that the meeting could have taken place locally.
Bracket got heated at one point during his argument, stating “We have to have faith in the men and women who do this everyday and guys LIKE THIS (pointing to Lewis) who come in and trash the reputation of law enforcement, it destroys their own morale and their own ability to do the job we need them to do.”
Brackett later recounted testimony that Lewis told another Upstate sheriff should "get a Savannah" and that sheriff remarked that would "get him in trouble."
Brackett again went back to Lewis' motivations for putting the bottle of whiskey in Nabors' bag when they arrived in Charlotte.
"All he was doing was creating an excuse" to go back to Nabors' room.
Bracket then picked apart Lewis' testimony.
"He just flat out admitted he was pursuing an adulterous relationship with public money by offering (a trip to Reno) to Savanah," Lewis said.
"It's laughable," Brackett said of Lewis not coming forward to confirm the sexual allegations until "he was pushed into a corner" once Nabors filed a lawsuit, which the county eventually settled.
"The real interesting thing in all this, whether (the sexual encounter) was consensual or not, it really doesn’t matter," Brackett said. He added, even if Nabors consented, “that’s still a crime.”
“You can’t do that. You can’t use public money to try to have sex with an employee... Everybody seems to understand it, except Will.”
Bracket then moved into explaining the two charges against Lewis.
Those charges are misconduct in office and misconduct of a public officer, which he said sound similar, but are different.
“Misconduct in office is any public official… not just an elected official… who is willfully using public property for personal gain," Brackett explained.
Brackett said personal gain can include financial gain, receiving things like access to a lake house, or even sex.
Pertaining to the second charge, the solicitor said, "This law says that if an elected official… performs acts of official misconduct, habitual negligence, corruption, fraud, or oppression.”
Brackett said oppression is "like telling a bunch of police officers, ‘no one better touch Savanah. She’s off limits.'"
The solicitor continued, “You can’t threaten to change people’s jobs when they refuse to sleep with you… which he did… it’s on tape.”
"Is this the man you want as sheriff," Brackett concluded. "Is this the man who needs to be in charge of a 45 million-dollar budget after everything you've seen and heard?"
Brackett called Lewis a "disgrace to the badge" and asked the jury to find guilty of both charges, "because dirty cops like Will Lewis tarnish every other officer's badge."
Wise, however, argued that all the evidence in the case is circumstantial."
"There is no direct evidence that Will Lewis hired Savanah Nabors with the intent to have sex with her."
He added, "Mere suspicion is not enough" for a conviction.
"Is there a real possibility this is just something that happened unfortunately between two adults?" Wise asked the jury. He added that Nabors testimony that she blacked out is "just not credible." He recounted Nabors' testimony that she woke up and found Lewis on top of her and then checked the time on her phone.
Wise argued that, after Charlotte, one would expect Nabors' reaction to being asked to go to Reno would have been a more forceful "no."
Wise referenced the hours of recordings. Saying, "Never once in those tapes will you hear 'what you did to me in Charlotte," Wise said. "Never once."
"So what is the purpose of the recordings," Wise asked the jury to consider.
"Is that a real possibility," he asked the jury, "that after she had consensual sex with Lewis that if she has a few tapes to back that up, that she had her sexual harassment suit?"
Wise argued that consent should not be looked at as a side issue.
"It's an important issue."
He recounted his cross-examination of Nabors.
"When I asked her if she was as upset that night as she was on this stand... she said 'no, because I didn't know what happened.'"
Later, he added, "Sexual harassment is not a crime. It is a despicable act, but it is unwanted contact." He then repeated those last two words and asked the jury to again consider if the sexual encounter may have been consensual.
Wise also argued that Lewis' lying about what took place in a Charlotte hotel room does not impact his duties as sheriff.
"I'm not going to defend his moral failures, but I will defend that he had a one-night encounter with an employee with county money, and that is not a crime," Wise claimed.
There is not a scintilla of evidence that Will Lewis ever neglected any of his official duties.
Wise also reminded jurors that there was an audit was done of Lewis' office's finances.
After Wise finished, Brackett reminded jurors "this is a misconduct case."
Brckett spoke about wondering why Wise made so much of his closing argument about consent.
"He is not on trial for rape," Brackett said of Lewis. "This is about misconduct."
Brackett also argued that the recordings the jurors heard were indeed "direct evidence."
"There are no Sherlock Holmes deductions you have to make about what (Lewis') intentions were," Brackett argued of the recordings. "He said what his intentions were."
Lewis argued that Nabors' recordings were not to setup a lawsuit.
"It was only after he started stalking her" and Nabors sister urged her to start protecting herself. "So she hit the record button."
Brackett concluded by calling Lewis "a monster" and that he "deserves to be convicted."
Case goes to jury
Shortly after 5 p.m. the judge began giving instructions to the jury so they could begin deliberations.
The judge told the jury that the state must have made its case beyond any reasonable doubt, and if there is any doubt, that they must find Lewis not guilty.
He further explained direct and circumstantial evidence and the charges against Lewis and what possible verdicts the jury could reach.
The judge old jurors a verdict can’t be made on sympathy, compassion, prejudice, or anything other than the evidence presented in the case.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. the judge sent jurors to the jury room.
The judge checked with the jury at 7:15 p.m. and the jury decided to continue their deliberations into Thursday night.
