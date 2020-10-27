SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said Tuesday a judge had sentenced a Spartanburg man to prison for shooting a teen to death.
Derrick Lamar Bennett Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Kiyounnie Jackson.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Spartanburg police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Fisher Avenue and found the victim lying on the floor of a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Barnette said an investigation then revealed that Bennett and others lured Jackson to the Fisher Avenue home to rob him. Cash and a handgun were stolen during the incident as well.
The judge gave Bennett a 35-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole or early release.
Bennett is the second person sentenced in connection to Jackson’s death. Jacory Foster, 29, received a life prison sentence in October of 2019 after he was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and 2 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime during a jury trial.
Charges are still pending against 2 others.
PREVIOUS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.