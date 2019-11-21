WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Wagner said 20-year-old Steven Reynolds pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of murder, armed robbery, and malicious injury to personal property in connection with a 2018 double homicide.
The killings happened on Sep. 10, 2018 in an area known to law enforcement as "the compound." Reynolds shot and killed Timothy Caldwell and David Tranah during the course of an armed robbery. Deputies said Reynolds went to the compound to collect a debt that was owed to him by Caldwell, which was likely drug-related.
Reynolds was arrested the day after the killings.
The judge sentenced Reynolds to 35 years in prison without parole.
