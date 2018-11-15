GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a Greenville man was sentenced to prison for driving drunk and killing a woman in 2017.
The judge on Wednesday sentenced Scott Henning, 25, to ten years in prison and a fine of $10,100.
Henning had a blood alcohol level of 0.33 percent after the May 13, 2017 crash.
Henning’s vehicle crossed over the center line and was driving toward oncoming traffic on Old Buncombe Road when he struck 62-year-old Marilyn Bunkley’s vehicle, causing it to run off the road. Bunkley was killed in the crash.
