America Protests George Floyd Death Investigation

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A judge has set bail at $750,000 apiece for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng made their first appearances Thursday in Hennepin County District Court.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired them last week and they were arrested Wednesday. Bystander video shows a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee to Floyd's neck until he stops moving.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death.

If convicted of aiding and abetting murder, Thao, Lane and Kueng face a maximum 40 years in prison.

