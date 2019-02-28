SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a former deputy was charged after a standoff at an apartment Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies were at at Crescent Point Apartments trying to serve an eviction notice issued by a magistrate when the standoff began.
The sheriff said deputies were there to force Joshua Underwood to vacate the apartment.
While deputies were present, they said Underwood went into a back bedroom and refused to leave. Underwood, according to his arrest warrant, told deputies he had a gun in the bed and that he would not be leaving, prompting the standoff.
Crenshaw said he requested assistance from SLED because Underwood was a former Oconee County Deputy. He has not worked with the agency for a little over a year.
Upon SLED agents' arrival, Crenshaw said they were able to establish a line of communication with the suspect.
Shortly before 2 p.m. SLED announced the suspect was in custody. He was transported to a medical facility for a medical evaluation - per standard precaution.
Crenshaw said Thursday Underwood was charged with opposing or resisting law enforcement officer serving process.
"Our deputies serve evictions and foreclosures on residents everyday," Crenshaw said. "Potentially, it can be one of the most dangerous things we do when it comes to civil process."
Crenshaw said no shots were fired during the incident, nor was anyone injured. After the suspect was taken into custody, deputies continued the eviction process.
Deputies found a .40 caliber handgun in the apartment after Underwood surrendered.
A judge set bond at $50,000 with the condition of ankle monitoring during a heated bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.