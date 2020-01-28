Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have arrested a man accused in the sexual battery of a student at Belton-Honea Path High School back in 2012.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim came forward in December of 2019 to report the crime.
Deputies say Douglas William Brooks, of York, SC, was arrested on Tuesday.
According to arrest warrants issued by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, between April 1, 2012 and July 31, 2012, Douglas engaged in the sexual battery of a victim on the campus of Belton-Honea Path High School.
According to the deputies report, Douglas was employed as a teacher at the school when the assault occurred. The report goes on to state that the victim was a student of Douglas'.
A spokesperson for Anderson County School District 2 said Douglas was a school district employee for six years, between 2006 and 2012. Douglas was a band teacher at Belton Middle and Belton-Honea Path High School and the co-band director.
In the fall of 2012, Douglas was hired by the York County School District as Band Director for York Comprehensive High. A district spokesperson says Douglas was placed on paid administrative January 16, following an inquiry by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office to York County School District 1.
York County School District 1 released the following statement:
On January 16, 2020, a law enforcement official from Anderson County notified the District of an active investigation into potential criminal conduct by Douglas Brooks, the band director at York Comprehensive High School. According to the law enforcement officer, the conduct involves Mr. Brooks’ interactions with a female student while Mr. Brooks was employed as a band director at Belton-Honea Path High School and Belton Middle School, both of which are located in Anderson School District Two. As we understand it, the student was one of Mr. Brooks’ band students at the time.
Mr. Brooks was employed by York School District One in July 2012 and has served as band director at the high school since that time. In accordance with District policy and procedure, before Mr. Brooks was hired in 2012, York One staff spoke with his references, including his principal at Belton-Honea Path High School. His references were positive, with no indication of any concern about Mr. Brooks’ relationships and interactions with students.
During Mr. Brooks’ tenure in York One, no student or parent has reported any inappropriate conduct by him. Because of his arrest on January 28, 2020, the District will be investigating further to determine if Mr. Brooks has engaged in any inappropriate conduct with any of our students.
Mr. Brooks was placed on administrative leave on the day the District was contacted by law enforcement. The District will make further employment decisions as more information is learned about his conduct in Anderson County.
Douglas was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct second degree.
During a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, the judge set bond at $25,000 and ordered Douglas to have no contact with the victim.
