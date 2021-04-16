Board of Edu. suspends teaching certificate for former Upstate teacher, reality show winner charged in child's homicide
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man charged in the death of his three-year-old foster child has been set bond after appearing before a judge Friday morning.
34-year-old Jerry Robinson and his wife Ariel Robinson, 29, are both charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Victoria Rose Smith.
In the bond hearing at 9:30 a.m., the defense for Jerry Robinson requested a $50,000 bond with house arrest and GPS monitoring saying Jerry Robinson was not a flight risk and is not a danger to society.
The judge set a $150,000,000 surety bond for Jerry Bond. If he posts bond, he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring. He must reside with his parents as long as there are no minors in the home. He is permitted from having contact with anyone under 18. Any violation of his GPS monitoring will constitute in immediate arrest.
The family of Victoria Smith was present but did not want to speak.
Ariel Robinson was denied bond back in February.
