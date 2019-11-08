GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A hearing has been scheduled to determine if former Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis will be granted bond as he appeals his conviction.
On Friday, Judge Thomas Cooper set the appeal bond hearing for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at noon in Laurens County, according to the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Cooper is the same judge who on Oct. 25 sentenced Lewis to serve a year in prison after Lewis was found guilty of misconduct.
Friday also marked two weeks since Lewis began his stay behind bars. After being processed in South Carolina's Department of Corrections, officials said Lewis was sent to a prison in North Carolina due to safety concerns.
Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, said he filed the one-page document requesting an appeal bond on October 28.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who prosecuted Lewis in his trial, also filed a response to Wise's motion for appeal.
The document was signed on November 5 and also filed in Greenville County on Friday afternoon.
In his response, Brackett argues there is no entitlement to bond on appeal. he also state's Lewis' request for bond should be denied due to the nature of the crime, which "strikes at the core of the public trust."
Click here to read Brackett's full response.
PREVIOUSLY -
Will Lewis' attorney says he has filed an appeal of the former sheriff's conviction
Convicted former Greenville Co. sheriff moved to NC prison, SCDC confirms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.