SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Simpsonville police said a man was charged after a carjacking at the Home Depot on Fairview Road.
Police said Corey Lee White, 28, stole the victim's vehicle at gunpoint.
The victim did sustain minor injuries. The suspect was later located in the victim's vehicle and was arrested after a short chase and foot pursuit, police said.
Police said White was charged with carjacking without great bodily injury, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He also faces a charge for possession of meth with intent to distribute, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
White faced a judge during an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon, where a $66,000 bond was set.
