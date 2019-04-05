SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A federal judge has set a tentative trial date for the 11 Upstate suspects indicted in a scheme to import illegal drugs from Mexico.
One of the suspects, Detric McGowan, appeared in a viral photo in late February after buying a Girl Scout troop’s entire stock of cookies outside a Mauldin supermarket. He reportedly made the generous purchase to help get the girls out of the cold and vowed to give the cookies to his customers.
A few days later, the US Attorney’s Office announced McGowan and ten others had been arrested. The 21-page indictment claims McGowan, known by the street name “Fat,” and his co-defendants conspired to import heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl from Mexico around September 2018. He’s also accused of trying to conceal over $1 million in U.S. currency and transport it outside the U.S; and storing and manufacturing drugs at a building on Jefferson Davis Road in Laurens County between 2016 and February 2019.
One of the other men charged, Trevor Hull, also ran an organization called Second Chances Ministries, which claimed to provide recovery programs for drug and alcohol addicts.
The other suspects are:
- Donald Thomas Jr. a.k.a “TJ”, 36, of Greenwood, South Carolina
- Christopher Cunningham, 38, of Greenwood, South Carolina
- Richard Longshore, 46, of Greenwood, South Carolina
- Celest Blocker, 67, of Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Eddie Lee Childs, 49, of Simpsonville, South Carolina
- Danny Moralez Lopez, 29, of Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Shwquita Holloway, 34, of Greenwood, South Carolina
- Lauren Poore, 35, of Piedmont, South Carolina
- Jamal Demarcus Latimer
All suspects appeared in federal court Friday with their attorneys and all asked for continuances.
The judge granted continuances for and set the next pre-trial hearing for May 15.
The judge set a tentative start date for the the multi-defendant trial during the jury term in June. The judge said the trial should begin on or before June 28.
