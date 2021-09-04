This Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court's decision this past week not to interfere with the state's strict abortion law, provoked outrage from liberals and cheers from many conservatives. President Joe Biden assailed it. But the decision also astonished many that Texas could essentially outmaneuver Supreme Court precedent on women's constitutional right to abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)