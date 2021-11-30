COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a federal judge blocked the federal government from requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID 19.
Federal Judge Terry A. Doughty in the U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana (Monroe) released his decision on Tuesday. This decision prevents the government from forcing healthcare workers to get vaccinated. However, hospitals and private employers can still require vaccinations on their own.
South Carolina was one of the 14 states who filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate. We covered this lawsuit shortly after it was announced earlier this month.
Previously: SC Attorney General files lawsuit to end vaccine mandate for health workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.