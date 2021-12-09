Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.
State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.
The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.
Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.
The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.
